What are Apple AirTags?

Apple has developed AirTags, which are similar to the Tile Pro or Tile Mate to help find missing keys or keep track of other objects using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

AirTags are possible thanks to the Apple U1 location chip, which first launched on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple describes the U1 chip as "GPS at the scale of your living room".

The Apple U1 transfers data faster than Bluetooth, can locate AirTags to within a few inches, and doesn't interfere with other radio signals such as Wi-Fi.

Evidence of AirTags has been found in the code of iOS 13.2. Apple has not announced a release date for AirTags.