Apple introduces new AirTag leather colors

Apple AirTag accessories are getting more colorful by the day. Apple has just released two new colors in the AirTag Leather Key Ring and Leather Loop. These are both designed to keep the AirTag safely attached to your belongings in style.

The latest colors are California Poppy (shown above) and Baltic Blue. Both the AirTag Leather Key Ring and Leather Loop now come in a total of five color options:

Baltic Blue

California Poppy

Forest Green

Saddle Brown

(PRODUCT) RED

The Leather Loop features specially tanned European leather, while the Leather Key Ring features a stainless steel ring.

Pricing starts at $35 for the Leather Key Ring, while the Leather Loop retails for $39. Get an AirTag to put in these leather accessories for $29 (or a 4-pack for $99).