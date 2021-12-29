How can I check AirTag battery level?

AirTag batteries are replaceable and last up to one year with normal operation. But how can you check the AirTag battery level?

See how much power is left on your AirTag battery by following the steps below:

Launch the Find My app Tap the Items tab Choose the AirTag to check battery level Look at the battery icon below the AirTag name for charge level If the battery needs replacing, a banner is displayed that says Low Battery

When the AirTag battery needs to be replaced, the iPhone will deliver a notification alert stating AirTag Battery Is Low.