Are AirTag batteries replaceable?

Yes, the battery inside AirTag is replaceable.

AirTag uses a standard CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery, which is expected to last around one year. The battery can be accessed by pushing down and rotating the stainless steel battery cover counterclockwise.

Apple recommends against using CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings. These may not work with AirTag depending on where the coating is located on the battery.