What is the range of AirTags?

How far does Bluetooth track my AirTag? What is the maximum distance to find a missing AirTag?
On the iPhone 12 and later, Bluetooth 5.0 offers a range of up to 800 feet. For earlier devices, the range of an AirTag Bluetooth signal is a maximum of 160 feet.
At close range, AirTags use Ultra Wideband technology to precisely deliver their location to compatible iPhones. The iPhone 11 and later have Ultra Wideband components on board.When the AirTag is outside of Bluetooth range from your iPhone, they send their location via Apple's Find My mesh network. AirTags do not have GPS, however they can use nearby Apple devices on the Find My network to relay their location from almost anywhere.
