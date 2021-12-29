Does my old iPhone support iOS 16?

iOS 16 continues to bring higher efficiency and improved features to Apple mobile devices. Due to older hardware limitations, some iPhone models do not support iOS 16. These iPhones cannot install iOS 16 and will only get security updates for the previous version of iOS.

The following iPhone models do not support iOS 16:

iPhone SE (2016) 1st generation

iPhone 6s (2015) and earlier

iPhone 6s Plus (2015) and earlier

This means the iPhone 7 (2016) and iPhone 7 Plus (2016) and later models support iOS 16. Some features of iOS 16 may not be available on some devices due to hardware limitations.