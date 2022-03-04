How can I watch Apple's 'Peek performance' event?

Apple's spring 2022 media event titled "Peek performance" starts on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at 1pm Eastern time (10am Pacific). There are several ways to watch the program live:

Watch the event on YouTube at this link

See it on Apple' official events page

Fire up your Apple TV app and click the "Peek performance" feature

Apple is expected to launch several new products, including the 3rd-generation iPhone SE and a new iPad Air. Click here to read more about the upcoming event.