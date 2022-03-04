What's coming at Apple's March 2022 media event

Apple has officially announced its special media event titled "Peek performance" scheduled for March 8, 2022. The spring product launch kicks off on Tuesday at 1pm Eastern time (10am Pacific). Apple will broadcast the event live online, forgoing the in-person presentation for the second year running. Several new products are expected to make their debut at the annual event. One year ago, Apple introduced AirTags alongside new 24-inch iMacs and a refreshed Apple TV.

This time around, reports and leaks point to Apple delivering another slate of new hardware alongside the release of iOS 15.4 later this month. For its part, the iOS update includes mask support for Face ID, a new voice for Siri, and more. Here are some of the highlights expected at next weeks special media event.

iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to release an update to its more affordable iPhone SE. Pricing will remain at the $399 level, and the exterior design retains a Touch ID home button like the current SE. Updated internals include 5G connectivity and a faster processor, possibly the A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13. It's not clear whether Apple plans to continue selling the current iPhone SE at a lower price point.

iPad Air 5

New Macs

Everyone's favorite tablet gets a refresh similar to the recent iPad mini 6. Besides camera improvements, the iPad Air will get an A15 processor to match the iPhone 13 and quick 5G connectivity on cellular data models. The current iPad Air starts at $599.

Apple is planning updates to several machines in its Mac lineup this year. Some of these models may not arrive until the fall, however the company is expected to reveal at least one computer at its "Peek performance" event.

27-inch iMac with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors

MacBook Air with M2 processor

MacBook Pro with M2 processor

Mac mini Pro with M1 Pro / M1 Max or M2 processors

It should be noted that several products will not debut until this fall, such as the iPhone 14 or the Apple Watch Series 8. Also in the pipeline for later in 2022 is an updated iPad Pro. Tune in this Tuesday, March 8 to see all of the action live.