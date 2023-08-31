How can I watch Apple's 'Wonderlust' event?

Apple's fall 2023 keynote event titled "Wonderlust" starts on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 1pm Eastern time (10am Pacific). There are several ways to watch the live stream:

Watch the event on YouTube at this link

See it on Apple' official events page

Launch the Apple TV app and click the "Wonderlust" event

Apple will reveal several new products, including the iPhone 15 lineup. Click here to catch up on the latest iPhone rumors.