How can I turn off the red dot on Apple Watch?

What is the red dot on my Apple Watch face? Can I hide the red dot on Apple Watch?
Apple Watch owners may have noticed a red dot at the top of the watch face. The dot appears to let you know there are unread notifications waiting.
The red dot can be hidden temporarily or switched off completely. To clear unread notifications, swipe down on the red dot and tap Clear All.To permanently remove the red dot from your Apple Watch face follow these steps:
- Navigate to Settings -> Notifications
- Toggle Notifications Indicator -> OFF
