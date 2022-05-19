How to create a poll with iMessage

Getting everyone on the same page in a group message thread can be difficult. There are times when sending a quick poll to everyone right on your iPhone can help. Thanks to built-in apps in Messages, iOS device owners can easily create and distribute polls. Recipients send their vote directly via iMessage, without ever leaving the message thread.

Polls can even be configured to allow recipients to add answer options to an existing poll. Once the votes are tallied, Polls for iMessage can automatically declare a winner. Adding the app to Messages is completely free and unlimited.

Follow these steps to create a poll with iMessage on iPhone or iPad: