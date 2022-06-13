Can I use Nintendo Joy-Cons with iPhone?

Does the iPhone support Nintendo Joy-Con controllers? How can I connect Nintendo Joy-Cons to iPhone / iPad?
Yes, Apple devices running iOS 16 or later can connect to Nintendo Joy-Con gaming controllers and the Pro Controller.
The iPhone is compatible with single Joy-Cons or both Joy-Cons when used as a single controller. Nintendo Joy-Cons are connected to the iPhone via Bluetooth settings.Several additional wireless gaming controllers are compatible with iOS 16 or later, including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
