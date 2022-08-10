How can I turn off Spatial Audio on iPhone?

How do I disable spatial audio on AirPods / Beats headphones? Can I stop spatial audio head tracking on my iPhone / iPad?
Spatial Audio offers dynamic surround sound on supported AirPods and Beats models from Apple. Spatial Audio can be used in Fixed mode or with Head Tracking, which modifies sound based on the movement of the listener.
To change or disable Spatial Audio follow these steps:
- Make sure your headphones are connected to the iPhone
- Launch the Control Center
- Long press the volume slider
- Tap Spatialize Stereo
- Choose Fixed, Head Tracked, or Off
