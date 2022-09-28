How much does Emergency SOS via satellite cost?

Apple launched its Emergency SOS via satellite service with the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro lineup in November 2022. The company gives access to Emergency SOS via satellite to iPhone owners free of charge.

iPhone owners can utilize Emergency SOS via satellite free for two years from the date of activation.

After the two year period ends, Apple is expected to charge a subscription for the service. No information is available on monthly cost or other terms that Apple may offer starting in 2024.