Does my iPhone have Emergency SOS via satellite?

Apple launched Emergency SOS via satellite after years of development behind the scenes. For Emergency SOS via satellite to work properly, specialized components and software must work in tandem to communicate with satellites in space.

Emergency SOS via satellite is supported on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and later.

Older devices cannot use Emergency SOS via satellite because they lack the needed radio frequencies to communicate with satellites. Emergency SOS via satellite cannot be used on models earlier than the iPhone 14.