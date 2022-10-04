Where can I use Emergency SOS via satellite?

When it comes to using Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone, there are some limitations. Currently the service is available only in Canada and the US, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Visitors with compatible iPhones can use Emergency SOS via satellite in these areas.

You must be in a place without Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage to use Emergency SOS via satellite. In some places, satellite coverage limitations may limit service. Emergency SOS via satellite may not work north of 62° latitude, which covers the northern parts of Alaska and Canada.

Emergency SOS via satellite is not available in American Samoa or Guam. iPhone models purchased in China, Hong Kong, and Macao do not support Emergency SOS via satellite at all.