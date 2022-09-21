Does my iPhone have Crash Detection?

Apple has added Crash Detection to the list of safety features on iPhone and Apple Watch. Crash Detection can tell when a severe car crash occurs and automatically launches Emergency SOS to connect with help.

Crash Detection is supported by the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and later running the latest version of iOS.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch Ultra and later include Crash Detection when running the latest version of watchOS.