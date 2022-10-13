What is Safety Check on iPhone?

Safety Check was introduced by Apple starting with iOS 16. Safety Check provides a way to stop sharing relationships on the iPhone. If your personal Apple ID has two-factor authentication enabled, you can check whom you're sharing information with and turn off sharing of Health, Home, Shared Calendars, Shared Location and Find My, Shared Notes, and Shared Photos.

Apple developed Safety Check for iPhone owners whose personal safety may be at risk. If you need to immediately stop sharing information, Safety Check includes an Emergency Reset function. Emergency Reset immediately stops sharing all of the items above, and makes it possible to review your Apple ID settings.

Safety Check can be found under