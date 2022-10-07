How can I turn off AirPods Pro touch controls?

The second generation AirPods Pro features swipe gestures that make it possible to change volume levels via touch sensors on the earphone stems. By default, swiping up or down on the AirPods raises or lowers the volume.

For some activities, these touch controls can be invoked by accident. On an iPhone with iOS 16.1 or later installed, the volume swipe can be enabled or disabled depending on the user's preference. Follow these steps to switch off the volume gestures on AirPods Pro 2: