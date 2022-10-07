How can I fast charge the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro?

Using an older charger for the latest iPhone models can be slow. In fact, Apple looks to be phasing out its classic 5W power brick. Gone are the days when each iPhone comes with a new charger in the box.

The iPhone 14 lineup is capable of up to 30W quick charging when connected via Lightning cable. The best way to achieve this speed is using a charger that supports 30W or more. This may be our favorite 30W slim charger, but you can also use a laptop charging brick.

MagSafe charging accessories are capable of up to 15W charging speeds, which deliver three times the speed of an old iPhone power adapter. Qi wireless charging accessories top out at 7.5W of power when connected to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.