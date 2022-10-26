How can I update MagSafe charger firmware?

MagSafe and MagSafe Duo chargers are capable of receiving firmware updates, much like AirPods and other devices. Apple delivers charging optimizations and bug fixes to MagSafe chargers automatically as they are rolled out.

MagSafe owners cannot manually update charging firmware at this time. To make sure your MagSafe charger updates its firmware, connect the charger to a power source and charge your iPhone overnight. The iPhone will download and install any pending updates.

Make sure the charger is connected to power Place your iPhone on the charger Navigate to Settings -> General -> About Tap Apple MagSafe Charger to see the current firmware version

You can check the current version of your MagSafe firmware by following these steps: