Can I watch MLS free with my Apple TV+ subscription?

Major League Soccer comes to Apple beginning with the upcoming season on February 25, 2023. This exclusive service offers pre- and post-game shows along with every MLS match across the country. Apple TV+ subscribers can access limited games during the season without additional charges.

For full access, an MLS Season Pass must be purchased starting on February 1, 2023. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers qualify for a discounted price on the season pass. Those without an Apple TV+ subscription can buy the MLS Season Pass separately.