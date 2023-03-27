What is Voice Isolation mode on iPhone?

How can I make my voice louder on iPhone? Can I block background noise on iPhone?
The iPhone offers several Mic Modes when making a phone call or speaking on FaceTime. Voice Isolation delivers enhanced voice volume using machine learning and the built in microphone to cut back on ambient noise. Background sounds are reduced by this filter, improving voice clarity for clearer calls.
For those with iOS 16.4 or later installed, Voice Isolation mode can be toggled from the Control Center when on a call.
