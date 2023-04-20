Can I use Apple Music Classical with my family subscription?

Apple Music Family Sharing allows up to six family members to enjoy unlimited access to Apple's streaming library of music, ad-free and offline, on their individual devices. With personalized recommendations, curated playlists, and exclusive content, Apple Music Family Sharing lets families discover, share, and enjoy their favorite tunes together. Family members can create their own playlists, and with iCloud integration, they can seamlessly listen across all their devices.

Yes, families can access Apple Music Classical as part of their Apple Music family subscription. Just sign in with the Apple ID connected to the family subscription. Note that Apple Music Classical is not available for children younger than 13 years of age.