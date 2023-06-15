How can I use FaceTime on Apple TV?

FaceTime can be used on Apple TV with tvOS 17 or later installed. This is achieved by using Continuity Camera, which uses a nearby iPhone or iPad camera to stream FaceTime video to the Apple TV. FaceTime calls can be started from the Apple TV directly or on an Apple mobile device, and displayed on your TV.

Apple TV supports the Center Stage feature, which keeps everyone on the call perfectly framed on the screen during a FaceTime call. Split View can also be used in conjunction with SharePlay to watch shows and movies with others on a live FaceTime call. FaceTime support on Apple TV brings video conferencing to the big screen.

Other notable Apple TV features in the tvOS 17 update include a new Control Center, Dolby Vision 8.1 support, Find My Siri Remote, and Apple Music Sing for a karaoke-like experience.