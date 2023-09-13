What Apple products are carbon neutral?

Apple is committed to making all its products carbon neutral by 2030. The company touts its systematic approach, targeting the biggest emission sources in a product's life cycle: electricity, materials, and transportation. Apple aims to slash emissions significantly before using high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects to offset unavoidable emissions.

Apple launched its first carbon-neutral products in 2023, starting with Apple Watch. Every carbon-neutral Apple Watch adheres to strict criteria: 100% clean electricity for production and usage, 30% recycled or renewable materials by weight, and 50% shipping without air transport. These efforts lead to a minimum 75% reduction in emissions for each model.

Carbon neutral products from Apple

Aluminum Series 9 and SE models when paired with a new Sport Loop

Apple Watch Ultra 2 when paired with a new Trail Loop or Alpine Loop

Carbon-neutral products are certified by the independent environmental standards company SCS Global Services.