Does my iPhone support iOS 17?

Now that iOS 17 has been released, iPhone owners can update to enjoy a long list of enhanced and new features. Three older devices, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X cannot install the update and will stay at iOS 16 indefinitely.

Here is the complete list of Apple devices compatible with iOS 17:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR

