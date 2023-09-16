Does my iPhone support iOS 17?

Can I install iOS 17 on my device? What iPhones are compatible with iOS 17?
Now that iOS 17 has been released, iPhone owners can update to enjoy a long list of enhanced and new features. Three older devices, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X cannot install the update and will stay at iOS 16 indefinitely.
Here is the complete list of Apple devices compatible with iOS 17:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
