Can I use my iPhone 14 case on iPhone 15?

The dimensions of the iPhone 15 are slightly different than its predecessor, which means that iPhone 14 cases do not properly fit on the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 14 measures 147 mm x 72 mm x 7.8 mm, while the iPhone 15 measures 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm. Due to the difference in height between the two devices, older case models are not likely to fit on the iPhone 15.

When it comes to the iPhone 15 Plus, most iPhone 14 Plus cases will fit on the newer device (your mileage may vary). This is because the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Plus are 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm, and the iPhone 15 Plus measures 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm.

Since the iPhone 15 Plus shaves just a few tenths of a millimeter off the width, older case designs are more likely to work.