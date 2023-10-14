Apple declares first generation watches obsolete

Apple has officially designated its original Apple Watch as obsolete. This decision coincides with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9, and marks the first instance where the 38mm and 42mm first-generation Apple Watch models have been included in the obsolete category.

Way back in April 2015 Apple first introduced its groundbreaking Apple Watch. In the following year came the introduction of the Series 1 as a replacement and the Series 2 as an upgrade in 2016. Since then, Apple has consistently unveiled newer iterations of the Apple Watch, with the Series 9 now taking center stage in 2023.

The "obsolete" classification for the original 2015 Apple Watch means a few things, as it does to all Apple products moved to this category. In essence, it means that Apple ended their sale more than seven years ago. As a result, they are no longer eligible for repairs at Apple's retail stores or authorized service providers. However, it's worth noting that Apple does still offer extended repairs for some "vintage" products and complies with repair mandates in specific regions.

The Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 currently fall into the vintage category, having been sold between five and seven years ago. Looking ahead, the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 will ultimately transition to the "obsolete" category, at which point hardware services will cease altogether. The Series 1 was introduced in September 2016 as a more budget-friendly option than the Series 2, but it lacked some features such as built-in GPS and enhanced water resistance. With these devices' move to the vintage category, repairs are now contingent on parts availability, with no guarantee.

The steady annual upgrades of hardware serve as a reminder of how Apple's product lifecycle continues to evolve. Even with the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 9 this year, older models are still ticking away on people's wrists all over the world. If you own an obsolete Apple Watch or vintage Series 1, it might be a good time to consider your options. The Apple Watch Series 9 would certainly be a significant upgrade.

Here's a list of the obsolete and vintage Apple Watch models in 2023, according to Apple:

Obsolete

Apple Watch (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 42mm

Vintage