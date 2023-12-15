What is Stolen Device Protection on iPhone?

Stolen Device Protection is a security feature introduced in iOS 17.3 for the iPhone. In the event that your iPhone is stolen and the thief has obtained your passcode, Stolen Device Protection adds an extra layer of security.

Stolen Device Protection helps safeguard your iPhone by employing biometric authentication and security delays for various actions, improving security in case of theft. Stolen Device Protection can be toggled under Settings -> Face ID & Passcode -> Stolen Device Protection.

The system functions in two tiers to balance ease of use and enhanced security. When activated, actions like using passwords, applying for an Apple Card, and erasing an iPhone require authentication with Face ID. For more sensitive tasks such as changing your Apple ID password or updating security settings, a one-hour security delay is implemented when away from known locations. This delay ensures an additional layer of protection, and requires a second biometric authentication.