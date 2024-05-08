Apple launches the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air 6, and more

Apple's highly anticipated "Let Loose" event introduced an impressive lineup of new iPads and accessories, highlighting the company’s latest advancements in tablet technology. Over the course of 38 minutes, Apple unveiled the next-generation iPad Pro, iPad Air 6, and several innovative accessories and software upgrades.

The new M4 iPad Pro, available now and shipping on May 15, features Apple’s most advanced chip yet, the M4. This powerful processor provides a significant performance boost, positioning the iPad lineup at the forefront of Apple’s silicon technology.

The new Ultra Retina XDR display, powered by OLED and available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, brings vibrant visuals with up to 1600 nits of brightness for HDR content. The display is available with a nano-texture glass option to minimize glare, and the thinner industrial design incorporates a landscape-oriented front-facing camera.

Apple also expanded the iPad Air series with the addition of a 13-inch model, complementing the existing 11-inch size. Both sizes feature the M2 chip, landscape front-facing cameras, and enhanced storage options. The iPad Air 6 is also compatible with the latest Apple Pencil Pro.

The new Apple Pencil Pro, compatible with both the M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6, introduces advanced gestures, including a squeeze feature and a gyroscope-enabled barrel roll for precision control. The accessory also integrates with the Find My network.

Apple also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro, offering a lighter and thinner design while incorporating a larger trackpad and function row.

Breaking new ground in first-party software, Apple launched Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2 for iPad, providing powerful editing tools to leverage the new hardware’s capabilities. Features like Live Multicam and stem splitting showcase the software’s potential.

Additionally, the surprise announcement of the Final Cut Camera app enables seamless video capture and supports Final Cut Pro’s Live Multicam feature. The app will launch later this spring.

Pricing and availability

M4 iPad Pro: Starts at $999 (11-inch) and $1299 (13-inch), available May 15.

iPad Air 6: Starts at $799 (11-inch) and $999 (13-inch), shipping May 15.

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 ($119 for education)

Magic Keyboard: $299 (11-inch) and $349 (13-inch)

With these new iPads, Apple is poised to unveil its next wave of software innovations at the AI-focused WWDC in June. Apple has also adjusted the pricing for the base iPad, reducing the 10th-gen model’s starting price to $349 and discontinuing the 9th-gen version.