iOS 26: What to expect in the public beta

A major iOS update is on the horizon. iOS 26, unveiled at WWDC 2025, is now in developer beta with a public beta due next week. This is ahead of an anticipated September release to coincide with the iPhone 17 launch.

The standout change in iOS 26 is the Liquid Glass interface – a fluid, glass-like aesthetic introduced during WWDC. Early beta versions received criticism for excessive transparency, with icons difficult to discern. Apple has since scaled back the effect in beta 3, adding darker tints and improved contrast – nicknamed “Frosted Glass” or “Diluted Glass” online.

A sensitive yet significant new feature is nudity detection during FaceTime calls. If nudity is flagged, the call freezes and presents the option to end or resume, designed primarily to shield minors. Detection is processed entirely on-device, preserving privacy.

Apple Maps continues to improve, and now features a timeline-style “Visited Places,” akin to Google Maps’ Timeline. This opt-in tool tracks locations – restaurants, parks, shops – and allows annotation or deletion. All data is encrypted and inaccessible to Apple, reinforcing the company's commitment to privacy.

Leakers claim iPhone 17 will also debut a “significant evolution” of the Dynamic Island for deeper system integration. While rumors vary – some suggesting a minimized cutout, others forecasting expanded functionality – confirmation awaits clarification from Apple.

iOS 26’s upcoming public beta signals a bold leap forward – notable for its UI overhaul, robust new privacy tools, and interface refinements. Further improvements are anticipated based on public tester feedback. Watch for the beta launch around July 23, 2025 and final ship alongside iPhone 17 in September.