Which camera is in the iPhone SE?

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

The iPhone SE 2 is equipped with a single 12MP rear-facing camera with new features such as Optical image stabilization (OIS), True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono) and next-generation Smart HDR for photos.

It can record 4K video at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps and features OIS and stereo recording for video.

The front-facing camera features an upgraded 7MP sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture, Auto HDR for photos, Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting.

It can record 1080p HD video at 30 fps.

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

The iPhone SE features a single 12MP Wide iSight camera with 4K video recording at 30 fps. The front-facing camera is a 1.2MP FaceTime HD with ƒ/2.4 aperture that can record 720p HD video recording at 30 fps.