Can I link AirPods to more than one iCloud account?

AirPods seamlessly pair with any Apple device linked to the same iCloud account. Can I share AirPods with another iCloud user? Will my AirPods switch between two iCloud accounts on different devices? Can more than one iCloud account be connected to my AirPods?
AirPods can be paired almost instantly across devices that are all connected to the same iCloud account. The earphones seamlessly switch between devices based on proximity and other factors, as long as the same iCloud account is used.
AirPods can be used to listen or make calls on devices signed into a different iCloud account. However, the AirPods can only be linked to one "owner" iCloud account at a time.To change the iCloud account to which your AirPods are linked, you can reset to factory settings. Once complete, reconnect the AirPods to an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac that is signed into a different iCloud account.
