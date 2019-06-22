How to reset AirPods to factory settings

Submitted by Frank Macey on
AirPods can be incredibly convenient, switching automagically between devices linked to the same iCloud account. All of this personalization is great, until you're interested in giving away or selling your AirPods to someone else. Luckily there's a simple way to wipe your AirPods clean and restore them to factory settings.
Once the AirPods are reset, they will no longer be associated with your iCloud account, or retain any personal data. To reset AirPods to default settings, follow these steps:
- Put both AirPods in the charging case, and make sure they have some battery power remaining
- Open the charging case lid
- Press the Bluetooth paring button on the back of the case, and hold it for 15 seconds or longer. The Bluetooth pairing button is the small, white button that is flush with the case
- Either the light on the front of the wireless charging case, or the light inside the AirPods case will flash white, then amber. This confirms that the AirPods have been reset
Your AirPods are now starting from scratch, which means they will no longer recognize your iCloud-linked devices. The AirPods can be paired with a new device just as if they were purchased from the Apple store for the first time.