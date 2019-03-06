How to unpair Bluetooth devices from iPhone

iPhone Bluetooth

The iPhone, iPad and iPod touch remember Bluetooth devices forever after the first pairing. For iOS users with a long list of Bluetooth devices, it might be time for some house cleaning. Removing old or unused Bluetooth devices from Settings can reduce confusion and simplify your life. Once paired, a Bluetooth device can easily be removed.

To remove a Bluetooth device or AirPods from your iPhone, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to Settings -> Bluetooth
    2. Bluetooth disconnect iPhone
  2. Touch (i) next to the device to unpair
    3. Bluetooth forget device iPhone
  3. Tap Forget This Device
    4. Bluetooth unpair iPhone
  4. Confirm unpairing by selecting Forget Device
    5. Bluetooth remove device iPhone

