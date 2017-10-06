Best Halloween app updates (2017)

It's that time of year again when apps are being updated with Halloween content. Here are a few titles that went above and beyond for the upcoming Halloween season. We will be highlighting the best spooky apps and games all month long in our Halloween apps section.

The Simpsons: Tapped Out (Free) The popular building title has been updated with a new Treehouse of Horror story where you must help the Simpsons fight against an evil sorcerer and his horde of magical beasts! Teach your fellow townsfolk how to use to stop the sorcerer and save Springfield from being taken over by dark magic.

Family Guy The Quest for Stuff (Free) Help Peter and the rest of Quahog fend off zombies and famous horror movie monsters after Stewie's holographic projector malfunctions. You can collect iconic characters from films like Silence of the Lambs and Teen Wolf

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow (Free) Save New New York from Robot Devil and his Robot Incubots and prevent Robot Hell from descending on planet Earth.

Sailor Moon Drops (Free) The "Door of Space and Time" is now available. The door lets you play through past events to collect previously limited characters. A special Halloween version of Usagi/Serena is also now available to unlock.

New Halloween App Store Titles