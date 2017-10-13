iOS App of the Week: Movies Anywhere

Digital movies can be great, but they can also be hard to keep track of with all the different places to purchase different titles from. There's Google, Amazon, iTunes and Vudu, just to name a few. This is why Movies Anywhere is an interesting service for anyone who has a digital library spread across a variety of services.

Movies Anywhere allows you to connect your iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video and Vudu accounts in one place. The only downside is that only movies from Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros will be available at launch, but it's a start.

Movies Anywhere promises never to charge a subscription fee, and fast and easy syncing for all four major digital providers. You can also purchase digital movies directly from the Movies Anywhere website or free mobile apps.

You can get a free account using your Facebook, Gmail or email at the official website. Movies Anywhere will also give you 5 free movies for connecting two or more services. You will receive Ghostbusters (2016) and Ice Age for connecting your first account, and Big Hero 6, Jason Bourne (2016), and The Lego Movie when you connect a second account.

Movies Anywhere available on the Apple App Store for free. It supports all devices running iOS 9.0 or later.