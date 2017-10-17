Mmm Fingers 2 coming to App Store this week

Noodlecake Studios and No Monkeys have teamed up once again to release Mmm Fingers 2. The follow-up to the unique obstacle game is set to land on the Apple App Store this Thursday, October 19th.

The goal of Mmm Fingers 2 is that same as the original -- keep your fingers glued to your device's display while avoiding colorful monsters. The sequel includes plenty of new obstacles and 75 different challenges. It also comes with two new game modes: Daily Challenge and Challenge Mode.

Daily Challenge allows players from around the world to compete for the highest score on different levels for each day. Challenge Mode is where players can tackle the new 75 challenges in different degrees of difficulty.

Noodlecake Studios and No Monkeys paired-up to release the original Mmm Fingers around 3-years ago. The game has earned a solid 4 1/2 stars on the Apple App Store and 4 stars on Google Play.

Mmm Fingers is available for free on the App Store with an option to upgrade to an ad free version for $1.99. The game has also been recently updated to support 64-bit devices.