iOS App of the Week: Nude -- Keep your intimate photos and videos safe

Just ask any victim of the celebrity nude hack in 2004 about iCloud and iPhone security. While it turned out that no one was actually hacked, the event did highlight the importance of password security. Nude is a new app that aims to help iPhone and iPad owners keep their more intimate photos safe from hacks, phishing schemes or nosy peepers.

Nude uses CoreML to scan your photo library for sensitive material then imports that material to the app where it is stored more safely. The app then deletes all your racy photos, videos and documents from your camera roll and iCloud. All of this is done within the app, meaning no outside server is used to access your photo library.

Nude not only provides additional security but it eliminates all anxiety when your aunt is only a few swipes away from seeing you naked while looking at your most recent vacation photos.

The app also includes an integrated camera for taking photos directly in Nude, easy to use pin and Touch ID access, in-app viewing of your stored photos and videos, and break-in alerts.

The app is available for free on the App Store, but requires a $0.99 subscription fee.