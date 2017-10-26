CarPlay makes motorcycle debut on Honda Gold Wing

The first-ever motorcycle equipped with Apple CarPlay has been revealed by Honda. The 2018 Gold Wing brings an all-new design to the iconic touring bike, including an integrated 7-inch LCD display on the dash. iPhone owners can link their device using one of two on-board USB connectors, which are located in the trunk and tank areas of the bike.

CarPlay also requires a Bluetooth headset to be connected before use. Once everything is set up, the Gold Wing provides CarPlay controls in the left handle grip or by using a rotary controller in the middle of the tank. Android users will have to wait for similar compatibility, as Google has decided to focus Android Auto on cars for now.

Besides CarPlay, the revamped Gold Wing shaves 85 pounds off the previous model and features an 1,800cc flat-six engine that achieves 42.2 mpg. An adaptive suspension offers four modes: Rain, Economical, Touring and Sport, and a fully automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) is available. The 2018 Gold Wing starts at $23,500, with upgrades such as a trunk in the Gold Wing Tour trim level starting at $26,700.

More information is available on the official Honda Gold Wing website. The all-new Gold Wing launches in February 2018.