Apple launches iOS 15.2.1 with HomeKit security fix

Submitted by Frank Macey on
Apple has released the latest iOS security and bug fixes with iOS 15.2.1. For those who recently updated to iOS 15.2, it's time to open Settings and start the process again. While it may not seem important to take advantage of these minor updates, this one plugs a dangerous vulnerability in HomeKit.
Those experiencing bugs in various apps should also update right away. Apple has listed two bug fixes included in iOS 15.2.1:
- Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud link
- Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input
The iOS 15.2 update brought new features to iPhone, including the Apple Music Voice Plan and the App Privacy Report. Even though iOS 15.3 is in beta testing, these issues were deemed important enough for an immediate fix. iPad owners can also update to iPadOS 15.2.1 to fix the same problems.
HomeKit security fix
Apple published a note regarding the security content of iOS 15.2.1. The problem is that accepting a malicious HomeKit invitation with a long name can brick a device. Apple explains the fix:
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service
- Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed with improved input validation
For this reason alone, anyone with a compatible iPhone or iPad should update immediately.