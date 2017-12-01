iOS App of the Week: Candy Crush Saga (RED)

Apple has introduced Apps for (RED) to the App Store. (RED) Apps are just like (RED) Apple products where a portion of proceeds from designated in-app purchases will help provide HIV/AIDS medicine to sub-Saharan Africa.

Apple has raised over $160 million through the sale of (RED) products such as leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, Beats products and more. iOS users can now also save lives by in-app purchases in popular games.

Starting December 1st through December 8th King, the developer of Candy Crush, will donate 100 percent of proceeds from (RED)-themed in-app purchases in Candy Crush Saga, Soda Saga and Jelly Saga. The (RED)-themed in-app purchases range from $1.99 to $3.99.

As of right now the 3 Candy Crush titles seem to be the only apps participating in the Apps for (RED) promotion. The generosity of King has earned Candy Crush Saga the honor of being selected Apple's Game of the Day on the App Store.

There are three different (RED) bundles being offered in all 3 of the participating Candy Crush titles.

Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Candy Crush Jelly Saga are all available for free on the Apple App Store.