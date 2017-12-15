iOS App of the Week: Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty is a port of the 2014 PlayStation 4 remake of the original PlayStation title Abe's Oddysee. In Abe's Oddysee, you play as a Mudokon slave named Abe, who is a floor-waxer at RuptureFarms. One night Abe decides to escape the meat packing plant after accidentally overhearing that his fellow Mudokons are going to be slaughtered for a new product called "Mudokon Pops."

Abe's Oddysee is a 2D platform title with puzzle solving and stealth elements. You must help Abe avoid Slig, Scrab, and Paramite guards while guiding other Mudokons to safety. You do this by using a variety of voice commands to lead them past obstacles to portals.

The PlayStation title was originally praised for its graphics, animations, character design, story and innovative touches, but it was criticized for its save system which forced players to redo difficult sections over and over. The remake remedies this with quicksave and quickload buttons, plus it offers an easy mode for those who just want to see Abe and his friends escape the evil Molluck the Glukkon.

Another big task of bringing Oddworld to iOS was the controls. The original and remake take full advantage of all the buttons on the PlayStation controller. The iOS version does include MFi controller support, but without a controller the game blends swiping with buttons to help Abe move, talk, chant and fart.

New 'n' Tasty is not another lazy remake of a classic title. It includes new graphics, sound and cut scenes, making it worth shelling out the $7.99 to relive Oddworld on your device. It is also recommended to new players who have never been able to enjoy the wacky yet depressing world of RuptureFarms. Abe is a timeless character that will be enjoyed by younger generations.

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty is available for $7.99 on the App Store. It requires 3.6GB free space to install. Make sure you have enough space before attempting to download.