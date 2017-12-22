iOS App of the Week: Sonic Runners Adventure

Unlike Nintendo, Sega has really embraced mobile gaming releasing many titles to the Apple App Store. It also helps that their star character, Sonic, is almost tailor-made for mobile devices. Sonic Runners Adventure isn't the first endless runner to star the famous hedgehog and his pals, but it's one of the few that has received mostly positive reviews from App Store customers.

Sonic Runners Adventure features an all new story and adventure starring Sonic the Hedgehog characters such as Dr. Eggman and Shadow the Hedgehog. Players can dash through 4 iconic locations with new graphics, listen to iconic tracks and unlock many characters like Tails, Knuckles and more. Each character comes equipped with their own special abilities to overcome the many obstacles in their way from saving Sonic's universe.

Other features include power-ups to improve your character's abilities, skill-based combo gameplay with simple touch-screen controls, and the ability to play offline.

Sonic Runners Adventure is available for $2.99 on the Apple App Store.

If endless runners is your thing, Zombie Run 2 also launched this week. It features several zombie runners to unlock, power-ups where you can transform yourself into a obstacle smashing monster, offline mode and more.

Zombie Run 2 is availble for free on the App Store.