iOS App of the Week: Reigns: Her Majesty

The sequel to the popular "swipe'em" card game Reigns is now available on the Apple App Store. Reigns is a previous iPhoneFAQ App of the Week and it was selected by Apple as one of the best 10 games of 2016. The follow-up titled Reigns: Her Majesty follows the same gameplay where you swipe left or right to make tough (and sometimes superficial) decisions that affect your kingdom’s most powerful factions.

This time you're the Queen, who is trying to survive those who are conspiring to depose you and your husband. In the game, you're presented with cards featuring various issues affecting your kingdom. You must swipe left or right on each card to choose between two different solutions while trying to keep the balance between different factions, such as your army or church. Each decision you make will have a positive or negative effect on the different factions. Your reign will end abruptly when the happiness level of one faction becomes too low.

Her Majesty features a new kingdom, new drama and a Mystical Inventory. You can now find and upgrade 5 special items to use on character cards to unlock special paths in the game. The sequel also includes Royal Challenges where you can unlock new cards by completing special tasks.

Reigns and Her Majesty are complex strategy games where you're damned if you do, damned if you don't. The gameplay is simple but the decisions you must make in each game are not.

Reigns: Her Majesty is available for $2.99 on the App Store.