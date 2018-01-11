Nintendo adds new characters to Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing

Fire Emblem Heroes has been updated to version 2.1.0 with a new heroes from the Nintendo Wii title, Radiant Dawn. The new heroes will be available through future summoning events. They include Micaiah, Sothe and Zelgiu. You can see the new heroes and their abilities in the video below.

The update also includes a new story chapter called Guided by a Dream, a new Hero Merit limit, new maps and the ability to check the battle map before battle. Version 2.1.0 is available now.

Fire Emblem Heroes is available for free on the App Store.

The special event Rover's Garden Safari is available now in Animal Crossing. Players can plant and grow special flowers until January 22nd. The flowers will attract rare butterflies that players can catch to fulfill Rover's quests and earn special items.

There will be some additional limited-time goals player's can fulfill after January 17th. The limited edition flowers and butterflies will be converted into bells after Rover's special event expires, so make sure you hustle to catch them all.

Rover's Garden Safari is availble starting today. Animal Crossing is free to download on the App Store.