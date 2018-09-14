Splatoon joins Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt

After announcing that Animal Crossing is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, Isabelle tweeted (aka Animal Crossing UK) that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would be crossing over with Splatoon starting September 13th. Nintendo also revealed that Isabelle will be a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, making it a big week for Animal Crossing fans.

Starting this week, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players will be able to collect ten items by purchasing Inkling’s Splatted Cookies. Hopefully you have been collecting and saving a lot of Leaf Tickets during the downtime after the game's last event, Brewster’s Sweet Harvest. Inkling's cookies can be purchased for 50 Leaf Tickets, or 250 for a box. The cookies will be available until October 11th. Here's a list of items you can earn:

  • Splash wall
  • Splat sprinkler
  • Splat dualies
  • Splat roller
  • Splattershot
  • Turf-war floor
  • Fresh graffiti wall
  • Splat stage
  • Pink spawn point
  • Green spawn point

The official Animal Crossing UK account also announced that The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt is now running until Sept. 25th. Players will be able to search for a specific clam to earn items to craft Splatoon-themed clothing. Players will also be able to earn free items for checking their mailbox during the crossover. The items include a Squid Girl helmet available now, a Squid shirt that will be available September 19, and a Squid parka coming September 23.

Here are the items you can craft from The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt:

  • Black v-neck splat tee
  • Green Inkling-boy wig
  • Mint Dakroniks
  • Inkling-girl pants
  • White King tank
  • Pink Inkling-girl wig
  • Yellow-mesh sneakers
  • Inkling-boy shorts
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is available for free on the Apple App Store.

