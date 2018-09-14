Splatoon joins Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

After announcing that Animal Crossing is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, Isabelle tweeted (aka Animal Crossing UK) that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would be crossing over with Splatoon starting September 13th. Nintendo also revealed that Isabelle will be a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, making it a big week for Animal Crossing fans.

Starting this week, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players will be able to collect ten items by purchasing Inkling’s Splatted Cookies. Hopefully you have been collecting and saving a lot of Leaf Tickets during the downtime after the game's last event, Brewster’s Sweet Harvest. Inkling's cookies can be purchased for 50 Leaf Tickets, or 250 for a box. The cookies will be available until October 11th. Here's a list of items you can earn:

Splash wall

Splat sprinkler

Splat dualies

Splat roller

Splattershot

Turf-war floor

Fresh graffiti wall

Splat stage

Pink spawn point

Green spawn point

The official Animal Crossing UK account also announced that The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt is now running until Sept. 25th. Players will be able to search for a specific clam to earn items to craft Splatoon-themed clothing. Players will also be able to earn free items for checking their mailbox during the crossover. The items include a Squid Girl helmet available now, a Squid shirt that will be available September 19, and a Squid parka coming September 23.

Here are the items you can craft from The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt:

Black v-neck splat tee

Green Inkling-boy wig

Mint Dakroniks

Inkling-girl pants

White King tank

Pink Inkling-girl wig

Yellow-mesh sneakers

Inkling-boy shorts