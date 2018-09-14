Splatoon joins Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Submitted by Sammy Snyder on
After announcing that Animal Crossing is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, Isabelle tweeted (aka Animal Crossing UK) that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would be crossing over with Splatoon starting September 13th. Nintendo also revealed that Isabelle will be a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, making it a big week for Animal Crossing fans.
Starting this week, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players will be able to collect ten items by purchasing Inkling’s Splatted Cookies. Hopefully you have been collecting and saving a lot of Leaf Tickets during the downtime after the game's last event, Brewster’s Sweet Harvest. Inkling's cookies can be purchased for 50 Leaf Tickets, or 250 for a box. The cookies will be available until October 11th. Here's a list of items you can earn:
- Splash wall
- Splat sprinkler
- Splat dualies
- Splat roller
- Splattershot
- Turf-war floor
- Fresh graffiti wall
- Splat stage
- Pink spawn point
- Green spawn point
The official Animal Crossing UK account also announced that The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt is now running until Sept. 25th. Players will be able to search for a specific clam to earn items to craft Splatoon-themed clothing. Players will also be able to earn free items for checking their mailbox during the crossover. The items include a Squid Girl helmet available now, a Squid shirt that will be available September 19, and a Squid parka coming September 23.
Here are the items you can craft from The Blitz Clam Scavenger Hunt:
- Black v-neck splat tee
- Green Inkling-boy wig
- Mint Dakroniks
- Inkling-girl pants
- White King tank
- Pink Inkling-girl wig
- Yellow-mesh sneakers
- Inkling-boy shorts