How to clean and care for your HomePod

Apple has released a support document for the cleaning and care of the HomePod. Some customers have been complaining that the smart speaker is leaving a white ring on some wood surfaces, such as oiled or waxed countertops. Apple notes in its document that "it is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. Apple suggests "wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth" to remove any rings.

Apple also notes that marks "will often go away after several days" if the HomePod is removed from the area. If the marks do not go away you can follow the furniture manufacturer's recommended cleaning process, and move the HomePod to a different surface. You may also consider placing your HomePod on a makeshift coaster to avoid future damage to your countertops or furniture.

To keep your HomePod clean you can use a dry cloth, or if necessary, a damp cloth. Apple warns against using any type of household cleaners or abrasives to clean your HomePod.

The support document also includes the obvious, such as don't store your HomePod outside, keep it away from heat sources like radiators and open flames, and avoid liquids. The HomePod is not waterproof so it is not smart to store it in your bathroom or near your kitchen sink where it can accidentally make contact with water. Choose a safe, dry place to store your HomePod.

HomePod owners may want to consider purchasing AppleCare+ to protect themselves from unforeseen accidents.