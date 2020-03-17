How to open a second Telegram account on iPhone

While the Android version of Telegram has supported multiple accounts for some time, the iOS version of hugely popular messaging app just recently followed suit. iPhone users used to have to use a third-party Telegram client like Loopy to access multiple accounts from their device, but this is no longer the case as Telegram has added support for multiple accounts on its iOS app.

You will still need a second number to add a second Telegram account, but the good news is you only need it temporarily, so you can get a burner number from any of several options. Here's how to add your second Telegram account on iPhone and iPad: